Conceicao named Milan boss after Fonseca sacking

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MILAN, Italy, December 30 – Former Porto manager Sergio Conceicao has been appointed AC Milan head coach following the sacking of Paulo Fonseca.

The former Lazio, Inter Milan and Parma midfielder has signed an 18-month deal at San Siro.

Conceicao, 50, won 11 trophies in six years at Porto before stepping down at the end of last season.

The Portuguese coach’s first game in charge will be on 3 January, when Milan take on Juventus in the first leg of the semi-finals of the Italian Super Cup.

The match will see Conceicao manage against his son Francisco, who plays for Juventus.

Milan dismissed Fonseca on Monday morning, just hours after a 1-1 draw at home against Roma.

The result left the seven-time European champions in eighth place in the Serie A table, 14 points adrift of joint-leaders Atalanta and Napoli.

Fonseca was appointed in June to replace Stefano Pioli, who guided Milan to a second-place finished in the league last season and their first league title in 11 years in 2022.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Milan sit 12th in the 36-team Champions League table having lost two and won four of their six matches.