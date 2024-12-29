Puerto Rican boxer Bamba dies aged 35 - Capital Sports
Puerto Rican boxer Paul Bamba. PHOTO/DAZN BOXING

Boxing

Puerto Rican boxer Bamba dies aged 35

Published

NEW YORK, United States, December 29 – Boxer Paul Bamba has died aged 35, his manager Ne-Yo has announced.

Puerto Rican Bamba won the WBA Gold Cruiserweight title by defeating Mexican Rogelio Medina on 21 December.

Singer Ne-Yo, who signed Bamba to his management company in November, confirmed the news in a joint-statement alongside Bamba’s family on Instagram.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of beloved son, brother, friend and boxing champion Paul Bamba, whose light and love touched countless lives,” the statement read.

“He was a fierce yet confident competitor with an unrelenting ambition to achieve greatness.

“But more than anything, he was a tremendous individual that inspired many with his exceptional drive and determination.

“We are heartbroken by his passing and kindly ask for privacy and understanding during this difficult time as we collectively navigate our grief.”

Bamba won each of his 14 fights in 2024 by knockout, culminating in his world title win against Medina in New Jersey.

Following that win last week Bamba posted on his Instagram: “This year I set out with a goal. I did just that. Wasn’t easy, there were many obstacles that I adapted to overcome and kept on the path we set regardless of extenuating circumstances.

He added: “If you’ve got what some might call an outlandish goal, go chase it. Anyone who thinks that isn’t as brave as you, prove people wrong.”

In all Bamba recorded 19 wins in 22 career bouts and earned 18 of those victories by knockout.

Jake Paul, who Bamba had called out for a future fight, posted on X: “RIP Paul Bamba.”

