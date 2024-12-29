FKF Division One side Soy United crowned 2024 Karamoja Super Cup Champions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KAKAMEGA, Kenya – Dec 29 – Soy United edged out home side Samitsi FC 1-0 in a closely contested duel to be crowned champions of the sixth edition of the Karamoja Super Cup hosted in Kakamega County.

In the corresponding women’s category, Kimangeti Queens beat Lwandeti Iron Ladies 2-0 to lift the cup.

Following their triumph, Soy United pocketed Ksh 500,000, while Kimangeti Ladies took bagged Ksh 250,000 with the runner up teams, Samitsi FC and Lwandeti Iron Queens, receiving Ksh 250,000 and Ksh 100,000 respectively, courtesy of title sponsors Betika.

Mohammed Wangai scored the lone goal in the men’s final, heading home a superb cross from Peter Okello in the 17th minute as the FKF Division One side held on to the narrow advantage to the end.

Kimang’eti Queens were the dominant side in the ladies’ final, with Elmah Shibweche scoring both goals to cement her top scorer spot in the presence of Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba who earmarked her for national team trials.

Speaking at a packed Samitsi Grounds on Saturday, organizer Bramwel Karamoja said: “I am thrilled at the growth that we have experienced during this edition. A special shoutout to Betika for continuing walking the journey with us. They came in handy this year

to ensure that our prize money got to half a million for the first time and we hope to continue this partnership in the coming year.”

This year marked the sixth edition of the Karamoja Super Cup, an annual grass root football tournament that has grown into a festival of football and a staple event in the region’s grassroots sports calendar.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Karamoja Super Cup Women’s Final action between Kimangeti Queens and Iron Ladies at the Samitsi Grounds.

Launched in December 2019 by sports promoter and former Gor Mahia FC player, Karamoja, the tournament provides a platform for nurturing local talent while fostering community pride and economic activity.

Eric Mwiti, Betika Brand Manager said: “We were happy to be back at Samitsi Grounds, which has become our home in recent years to experience football at its best. Congratulations to Soy United for their win. At Betika, we will continue our efforts to grow football at the greassroots through tournaments such as this one, the Chris Oguso Tournament whose final takes place tomorrow, as well as BingwaFest among others.”