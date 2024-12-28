More tributes for the Late Janet Wanja as former President Uhuru Kenyatta describes her a trailblazer in Kenyan sports

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 28- More tributes are continuing to pour in for the late Janet Wanja with former President Uhuru Kenyatta describing the volleyball legend as a trailblazer in Kenyan sports who inspired countless young athletes through her exceptional talent, dedication, and leadership on and off the court.

Wanja succumed to gallbladder cancer Friday morning after falling ill in September.

“Wanja was not just a great athlete, she was a symbol of strength, hard work, and commitment. Her story motivated many young players, and her legacy will always be remembered by sports fans across the country,” said Uhuru in his condolence message.

Uhuru lauded Wanja’s contributions to Malkia Strikers, which significantly elevated Kenya’s profile on the international volleyball stage, noting that her absence leaves a void that will be deeply felt.

“To her family and the sports community, may the Almighty God give you strength and comfort during this tough time of grief. Wanja’s inspiring life reminds us to always aim for excellence in everything we do,” added the former President.

As Uhuru eulogized Wanja, he noted that she will always be recalled as one of Kenya’s best volleyball players.

“Her talent and success brought light and hope to the whole country. May she rest in eternal peace,” Uhuru acknowledged Wanja.

Wanja was a long-time setter at the national women’s volleyball team, represented the country at the 2004 Athens Olympic Games and in her latest appointment, the former KCB and Kenya Pipeline player, served as the Malkia Strikers trainer.

Her last assignment with the national team was at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games where she oversaw Kenya’s improvement compared to the last Games in Tokyo 2021.

-By Mitchelle Akala –