Havertz goal sinks Ipswich and send Arsenal second on the EPL Table

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 28 – Kai Havertz netted the lone goal as Arsenal edged out Ipswich Town 1-0 on Friday to move up second on the English Premier League table.

The victory saw Arsenal close on leaders Liverpool to six points while leap-frogging London rivals Chelsea who occupy third spot on 35 points.

Arsenal will hope to end the year 2024 second in the standing since their next match is on the new year where they are scheduled to face Brentford.

The hosts claimed a 23rd-minute winner when Leandro Trossard picked the ball up wide on the left side of the penalty area and crossed for Havertz to tap in from close range.

Arsenal dominated and had 83.5% of possession in the opening period as Kieran McKenna’s side, who rarely left their own half, looked to frustrate them.

Declan Rice curled over from the edge of the box, before Gabriel Jesus thought he had doubled the lead when he squeezed the ball between Arijanet Muric’s legs, but the strike was ruled out for offside.

Second-bottom Ipswich came out for the second half with more intent, but Liam Delap battled against centre-backs William Saliba and Gabriel without much luck.

Brazilian Gabriel had a chance to make the game more comfortable for the Gunners, but somehow he headed wide from inside the six-yard box.

Havertz also missed a good opportunity for a second goal, but the German couldn’t connect cleanly following a Trossard header.

Victory moved Arsenal within six points of leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand, but Mikel Arteta’s side end the year as the only Premier League team still unbeaten at home.