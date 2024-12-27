Four last-gasp finishes on dramatic night in NBA - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Thursday was the first night in seven years to feature four go-ahead field goals or free throws in the final 10 seconds

Basketball

Four last-gasp finishes on dramatic night in NBA

Published

LOS ANGELES, USA, Dec 27 – The Portland Trail Blazers’ Scoot Henderson scored the game-winning basket with 0.1 seconds remaining in one of four last-gasp finishes in the NBA on Thursday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Henderson’s step-back jumper gave the Trail Blazers two points and sealed a 122-120 win against the Utah Jazz.

In Miami, Tyler Herro sunk a 15-footer with 0.5 seconds to go to complete a 89-88 for the Miami Heat against state rivals the Orlando Magic.

There was still time for Orlando to have the last shot but Jalen Suggs’ long three-point attempt rimmed out and was ruled to have come after the buzzer.

The most unlikely win came for the Detroit Pistons as Jaden Ivey scored a three-pointer while being fouled, with 3.1 seconds on the clock, and sunk the subsequent free throw to complete a 114-113 win against the Sacramento Kings.

The Pistons had trailed by 10 points inside the final three minutes.

And in Washington, Jordan Poole’s three-pointer with 8.7 seconds left helped the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets.

Poole’s basket put the Wizards 112-110 ahead before Charlotte’s Brandon Miller missed from distance with six seconds to go, and Washington’s Justin Champagnie hit one of two free throws as the Wizards completed a 113-110 victory.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Washington trailed by 21 points in the first half and remain bottom of the Eastern Conference despite a fifth win of the season.

In Thursday’s other fixtures, the Oklahoma City Thunder beat Indiana Pacers 120-114 for their ninth straight win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 45 points for the Western Conference leaders.

The Memphis Grizzlies, currently third behind the Thunder, scored 155 points – the most in their franchise history – in a 155-126 win against the Toronto Raptors.

Jaren Jackson Jr and rookie Zach Edey both notched 21-point double-doubles.

Jalen Johnson scored a career-high 30 points to help the Atlanta Hawks come from behind to beat the Chicago Bulls 141-133, Jalen Green scored 30 points as the Houston Rockets beat the struggling New Orleans Pelicans 128-111 and Cameron Johnson scored 29 points in the Brooklyn Nets 111-105 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved