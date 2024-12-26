LeBron James sets Christmas Day record in Lakers win

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS Angeles, USA, Dec 26 – LeBron James claimed a history-making Christmas Day win as the Los Angeles Lakers edged past the Golden State Warriors 115-113 in San Francisco.

The success, clinched by Austin Reaves’ lay-up with one second to go, saw the 39-year-old become the NBA’s all-time leader in 25 December victories with his 11th in 19 appearances.

The Lakers secured the win despite losing big man Anthony Davis with a twisted left ankle eight minutes into the game

“It’s always difficult to play without AD, so I guess our job is even more heightened, we have to do a little bit more,” said James, who finished with 31 points.

“Everyone has to chip in, especially on the defensive end because AD is our anchor. I thought guys did a great job of just playing off one another, getting to where we wanted to get to offensively and also being able to buckle down and get timely stops versus a really good offensive team.”

Despite the absence of Davis, the Lakers controlled most of the game but were given a late scare.

Leading 109-100, with one minute and 30 seconds to go, Stephen Curry scored eight points for the Warriors as they went on a 13-4 run, including two three-pointers with 12.2 and 7.6 seconds left to level the game.

But Reaves drove to the basket for the game-winning score to finish with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists while Curry had a game-high 38 points, including eight three-pointers, tying the NBA record for a Christmas game.

Elsewhere, Victor Wembanyama had 42 points, 18 rebounds, four assists and four blocks on his Christmas Day debut but his efforts were in vain as the San Antonio Spurs lost 117-114 to the New York Knicks.

The Knicks were led by a season-high 41 points from Mikal Bridges – the second-most by a Knicks player on Christmas Day behind Bernard King’s 60-point effort in 1984.

And Anthony Edwards scored 26 points as visitors Minnesota claimed a 105-99 win over Dallas, who were without star Luka Doncic for the second half after he sustained a calf strain late in the second quarter.