Menengai Oilers Academy Crowned Rugby BingwaFest Rift Valley Edition Champs

ELDORET, Kenya, Dec 24 – Menengai Oilers Academy left it late to clinch the BingwaFest Rift Valley Edition rugby title as they beat P61 RFC in sudden death at the Eldoret Sports Club to walk home with KES 1 million.

Captain Eric Ogutu commanded his team to the last minute, with his late penalty earning the young Oilers sudden death victory after the match ended 12-12 in regular time.

Pioneer RFC secured the title in the women’s competition after edging out Kitale Community RFC 12-7 in the final, taking home a similar amount as Menengai Oilers Academy in prize money.

Turkana Queens’ goalkeeper was the star as she saved two penalties against Soccer Queens in the post-match shootout to see her side clinch the ladies’ football title following a 10-9 victory.

Like rugby, the football champions were awarded KES 1 million. However, the men’s final pitting local teams GFE 105 and Langas Superstars is set to be replayed on a later date after organizers shelved the match due to safety concerns.

In 3×3 basketball, Hookies successfully defended their title, earning the top cash prize of KSh 500,000 in the women’s category while Blacklist triumphed in the men’s category to win a similar amount. Ladies’ rugby action between Pioneer RFC and Kitale Community RFC

BingwaFest continued its tradition of awarding equal cash prizes to men’s and women’s teams, reinforcing its commitment to promoting gender equality in sports while fostering sporting excellence.

This initiative has contributed to increased participation among women athletes and has positively influenced perceptions of fairness and inclusion within the sporting community.

Betika Brand Manager Eric Mwiti praised the tournament’s progress:

“Anyone who has been following BingwaFest since its inception here in Eldoret in December 2023 can attest to the strides we’ve made in quality of competition and fan experience. We are grateful to the City of Eldoret for its enthusiasm and support. Congratulations to all winners, and we look forward to the next competition.”

With BingwaFest Rift Valley Edition now concluded, attention shifts to the finals of the Karamoja Super Cup and the Chris Oguso Football Tournament, scheduled for December 28 and 29, respectively.

These tournaments are critical for the development of grassroots football talent, embodying the mission of the Betika Na Community Initiative to nurture and promote local sports across Kenya.