Champions Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers crunch headlines Christmas Day NBA Games  

LOS Angeles, USA, Dec 23 – With the 77th edition of the NBA on Christmas Day coming up this Sunday, five games will be on the cards headlined by the crunch pitting defending champions Boston Celtics against Philadelphia 76ers. Here is the broadcast schedule and quick facts.

NBA ON CHRISTMAS DAY – BROADCAST

San Antonio Spurs @ New York Knicks – 8:00 p.m. EAT (ESPN, NBA League Pass)

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Dallas Mavericks – 10:30 p.m. EAT (ESPN, NBA League Pass)

Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics – 1:00 a.m. EAT (NTV, ESPN, NBA League Pass)

(NTV, ESPN, NBA League Pass) Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors – 4:00 a.m. EAT (ESPN, NBA League Pass)

Denver Nuggets @ Phoenix Suns – 6:30 a.m. EAT (ESPN, NBA League Pass)

NBA ON CHRISTMAS DAY – QUICK FACTS

This year marks the 77th edition of the NBA on Christmas Day. The NBA began playing games on Christmas Day in 1947 in its second season.

The NBA will have five games on Christmas Day for the 17th year in a row.

The NBA on Christmas Day will reach fans in 215 countries and territories in 60 languages.

Two of the five games are first-time matchups on Christmas Day: San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks.

The Knicks have played the most games on Christmas Day with 56 (entering their matchup against the Spurs this year). An original NBA franchise, New York played its first Christmas game in 1947.

The last three NBA champions will be in action: Golden State Warriors (2021-22), Denver Nuggets (2022-23) and Boston Celtics (2023-24).

Two-time NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards of Minnesota and 2023-24 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama of San Antonio are among the players set to make their Christmas Day debuts this year.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James is the Christmas Day career leader in points (476) and games played (18) and the co-leader in victories (10) with Dwyane Wade.

Other Christmas Day career leaders include Bill Russell for rebounds (176); Oscar Robertson for assists (145); Shaquille O’Neal for blocked shots (25); Russell Westbrook for steals (29); and James Harden for three-pointers made (31).

Bernard King scored a Christmas Day-record 60 points for the Knicks against the New Jersey Nets in 1984, making this year the 40th anniversary of his performance.

Other Christmas Day single-game leaders include Wilt Chamberlain for rebounds (36 in 1961); Guy Rodgers and Nate “Tiny” Archibald for assists (18 in 1966 and 1972, respectively); DeAndre Jordan for blocked shots (eight in 2011); Kyrie Irving for steals (seven in 2016); and Patty Mills, Luka Dončić and Grayson Allen for three-pointers made (eight in 2021, 2023 and 2023, respectively).

Last year, Luka Dončić (50 points) became the fourth player to score 50 or more points in a game on Christmas Day, joining King (60 in 1984), Wilt Chamberlain (59 in 1961) and Rick Barry (50 in 1966).

Tracy McGrady has the highest career scoring average on Christmas Day at 43.3 points per game. He scored at least 40 points in each of his three games.

Miami has the highest winning percentage among active teams on Christmas Day at .857 (12-2 record), which includes its current nine-game winning streak. The Heat is unbeaten on Christmas Day under current head coach Erik Spoelstra (9-0).

Nine players have recorded a triple-double on Christmas Day: Oscar Robertson (four), John Havlicek, Billy Cunningham, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook (two), Draymond Green, Kemba Walker, James Harden and Nikola Jokić.

The Lakers and Knicks are tied for the most team victories on Christmas Day with 24.