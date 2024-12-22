Jesus on the rise as he grabs double in Arsenal win

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 21 – Gabriel Jesus scored twice as Arsenal put five past Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park to move to within three points of the top of the Premier League.

It took the Brazil striker’s tally against the Eagles to five in a week, following his Carabao Cup quarter-final hat-trick on Wednesday.

But there was a setback for the Gunners as Bukayo Saka limped off in the first half.

Jesus scored two in the first half before Kai Havertz made it three, with Gabriel Martinelli and Declan Rice adding further goals after the break.

Arsenal struck first in the sixth minute, Saka’s cross was deflected into the path of Jesus and he fired past Dean Henderson at the near post.

The Eagles were level just five minutes later when Ismaila Sarr curled an excellent effort in the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Arsenal then went ahead again just three minutes later. A dangerous corner was not cleared and Thomas Partey teed up Jesus, who curled a shot into the top corner.

Jesus then almost registered his second hat-trick in a week when his header hit the post, but the ball bounced out and Havertz was on hand to tap in from close range for the Arsenal third.

Both sides had chances to score more in the first half, Jean-Philippe Mateta had a close range effort saved by Raya before Gabriel headed a Martin Odegaard corner against the bar.

Palace started the second half brightly but Arsenal kept them out before Martinelli diverted in substitute Rice’s shot.

Rice himself then got on the scoresheet as he curled in an excellent strike for the Arsenal fifth.

Arsenal are now three points behind leaders Liverpool, although they have played two games more.