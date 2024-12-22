Jayson Tatum matches Bird record in win against Bulls - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics. (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)

Basketball

Jayson Tatum matches Bird record in win against Bulls

Published

LOS Angeles, Dec 22 – Jayson Tatum matched a record set by Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird as the Celtics earned a comfortable 123-98 win against Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 26-year-old hit the third triple-double of his career, with 43 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists as the defending NBA champions moved into second in the eastern conference.

It is the first time a Celtics player has hit a 40-point triple double since Bird, a three-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) winner, did so for the first time against Portland in 1992.

“Larry Bird is probably the best player to ever wear this uniform,” Tatum said.

“So any time you accomplish something in the same sentence as him, it’s something special, even if you never reach that pinnacle.”

LeBron James scored 32 points as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 103-99.

Trailing 101-99 with 12 seconds left, the Kings had the chance to draw the game when LA’s Anthony Davis missed two free throws.

But the Kings could not secure the rebound and fouled Austin Reaves in the process, allowing the 26-year-old guard to seal the win with two free throws.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Elsewhere, the Miami Heat threw away a 22-point lead in the final quarter to lose 121-114 to the Orlando Magic, while Steph Curry scored 31 points in the Golden State Warriors’ 113-103 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved