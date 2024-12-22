Jayson Tatum matches Bird record in win against Bulls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS Angeles, Dec 22 – Jayson Tatum matched a record set by Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird as the Celtics earned a comfortable 123-98 win against Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

The 26-year-old hit the third triple-double of his career, with 43 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists as the defending NBA champions moved into second in the eastern conference.

It is the first time a Celtics player has hit a 40-point triple double since Bird, a three-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) winner, did so for the first time against Portland in 1992.

“Larry Bird is probably the best player to ever wear this uniform,” Tatum said.

“So any time you accomplish something in the same sentence as him, it’s something special, even if you never reach that pinnacle.”

LeBron James scored 32 points as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 103-99.

Trailing 101-99 with 12 seconds left, the Kings had the chance to draw the game when LA’s Anthony Davis missed two free throws.

But the Kings could not secure the rebound and fouled Austin Reaves in the process, allowing the 26-year-old guard to seal the win with two free throws.

Elsewhere, the Miami Heat threw away a 22-point lead in the final quarter to lose 121-114 to the Orlando Magic, while Steph Curry scored 31 points in the Golden State Warriors’ 113-103 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.