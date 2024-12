NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 21 – Shabana FC’s winning streak came to an end after going down 0-1 away to Mathare United on Saturday.

Brian Ouru netted the lone goal to see Mathare climb up to 10th on the log with 19 points while Shabana dropped to seventh on 20 points.

In other results, Bidco United lost 0-2 to Sofapaka, Tusker beat Posta Rangers 3-1, KCB were 4-3 winners over Mara Sugar, while Police FC and Kakamega Homeboyz shared a 1-1 draw.