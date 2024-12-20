Superstar LeBron James sets new NBA record in Lakers win

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS Angeles, USA, Dec 20 – LeBron James broke the record for the most minutes played in NBA history as he helped the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings.

The 39-year-old American surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar when he completed his 57,447th minute on court in the 113-100 victory on Friday.

James, who eclipsed Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA all-time scoring record earlier this year, scored 19 points while team-mate Austin Reaves led with 25 points.

“It’s just a commitment to the craft and to the passion and love I have for the game,” said James.

“I don’t take much time in the off-season, a little bit more time now.”

Elsewhere, Brooklyn Nets centre Nic Claxton was ejected from the court for throwing a ball into the crowd during his side’s 101-94 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Claxton showed his frustration after being fouled on his way to the basket before being escorted off court by officials after attempting to throw a cushion.

Meanwhile, Zach LaVine scored a season-high 36 points as he guided the Chicago Bulls to a 117-108 win over defending champions the Boston Celtics.

LaVine sunk six three-pointers while adding six rebounds and four assists as the Bulls recorded their third straight victory.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

French star Victor Wembanyama scored 42 points to help the San Antonio Spurs to a 133-126 overtime triumph over the Atlanta Hawks, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 35 points led Oklahoma City Thunder to a 105-99 win over Orlando Magic.

There were also victories for the Memphis Grizzlies, the New York Knicks and the Houston Rockets.