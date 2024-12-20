Superstar LeBron James sets new NBA record in Lakers win

LOS Angeles, USA, Dec 20 – LeBron James broke the record for the most minutes played in NBA history as he helped the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings.
The 39-year-old American surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar when he completed his 57,447th minute on court in the 113-100 victory on Friday.
James, who eclipsed Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA all-time scoring record earlier this year, scored 19 points while team-mate Austin Reaves led with 25 points.
“It’s just a commitment to the craft and to the passion and love I have for the game,” said James.
“I don’t take much time in the off-season, a little bit more time now.”
Elsewhere, Brooklyn Nets centre Nic Claxton was ejected from the court for throwing a ball into the crowd during his side’s 101-94 win over the Toronto Raptors.
Claxton showed his frustration after being fouled on his way to the basket before being escorted off court by officials after attempting to throw a cushion.
Meanwhile, Zach LaVine scored a season-high 36 points as he guided the Chicago Bulls to a 117-108 win over defending champions the Boston Celtics.
LaVine sunk six three-pointers while adding six rebounds and four assists as the Bulls recorded their third straight victory.
French star Victor Wembanyama scored 42 points to help the San Antonio Spurs to a 133-126 overtime triumph over the Atlanta Hawks, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 35 points led Oklahoma City Thunder to a 105-99 win over Orlando Magic.
There were also victories for the Memphis Grizzlies, the New York Knicks and the Houston Rockets.