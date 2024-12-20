Motsepe arrives in Kenya, to meet with President Ruto, inspect stadia - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CAF boss Patrice Motsepe (left) signs a visitor's book after arriving in Kenya, and welcomed by FKF boss Hussein Mohammed and VP MacDonald Mariga. PHOTO/FKF

Football

Motsepe arrives in Kenya, to meet with President Ruto, inspect stadia

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 20 – Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe will meet with President William Ruto Friday morning, as he continues his inspection tour of Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania ahead of next year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Motsepe arrived in the country on Thursday night from Zanzibar, where he inspected match venues and training facilities for next year’s tournaments. He also met with Zanzibar’s President Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

In Nairobi, he was welcomed by new Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Hussein Mohammed, as well as Evans Achoki, the Secretary of Administration for Sports in the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports.

Motsepe will begin his day with an inspection tour of the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani and the Kasarani Annex training pitch, before heading to State House, where he will meet President Ruto.

He will then inspect the Ulinzi Sports Complex and the Police Sacco Stadium, proposed training venues, before concluding at Nyayo National Stadium, where he will address a press conference to give an update.

Kenya is racing against time to complete renovation of all the proposed venues, and there has been fear that CAF will strip the country of the hosting rights, just like it did for the 2018 CHAN and 1996 AFCON.

However, CAF is increasingly confident that Kenya can meet the timelines and host the tournament. Kabelo Bosilong, CAF’s venue manager stationed in Kenya, two weeks ago affirmed that it is in CAF’s interest for the tournament to remain in Kenya.

Motsepe leaves Nairobi Friday afternoon for Kampala, Uganda, where he will conclude his tour.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved