Basketball Girls Scouted as Kenya Academy of Sports Elite Camp Enters Home Stretch

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – The ongoing Kenya Academy of Sports Elite Camp in Nairobi is gathering momentum as players engaged in inter county warm-ups to gauge the game situation.

Disciplines involved were football and basketball for both boys and girls hosted at the Agha Khan High School.

So far, the coaches are impressed with the outcome, noting that already some girls in basketball have been scouted and are set to join Zetech Sparks next year. (2025).

According to Moris Ombilo, one of the girls head coach and also the tactician who manages Kenya Basketball Federation Premier League side Zetech Sparks, the Kenya Academy of Sports Elite camp has come in handy.

“We have already scouted girls from this Elite Camp who are set to join us in January because they have already finished Secondary School, so some of them you will see them in Zetech University,” Ombilo, who was stationed in Kisumu during the regional camp, disclosed.

Basketball has 31 boys and girls each and Ombilo described the Elite Camp as the best thing to happen to the young upcoming players.

“It’s amazing to have these talents here. The players are pushing themselves and the coaches have done an amazing job. We thank the Kenya Academy of Sports for giving opportunity these young souls to showcase their talents. It’s wonderful to watch 14, 15, 16 years old play very good basketball.”

-Football greatness-

Legendary Harambee Stars captain Musa Otieno says the only justice the players can get is to be incorporated in the national Under-17 and 20 teams ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

“Justice for these players is if they can be absorbed in the Under 17 national team since we now have a structure, if they are needed the federation can contact the Kenya Academy of Sports and they will get the data,” Otieno, a former Harambee Stars assistant coach revealed.

He added, “This is something that we have been lacking. When I retired at the age of 37, we did not have good structures, but now the system is there and is a good opportunity for the players to get scholarship in the USA and other counties.”

The boys scheduled to play FC Talanta in a friendly match on Friday and Musa says his young turks are raring to go.

“The inter house competition was important because these players come from different parts of the region, and for us to give them a trial of themselves because we will play a friendly against FC Talanta, so this is to gauge them and so far, so good,” Otieno said.

Otieno, a retired center-back is keen on producing top notch defenders from the Elite Camp.

“When it comes to the department of defending, we defend and attack as a team. Since I retired, we have had good center backs the likes of Brian Onyango, Joseph Okumu, David Cheche Ochieng, Musa Mohammed. As a coach I will concentrate more on the defensive side and I know that is a department I can do better after playing for many years,” Otieno acknowledged.

Otieno was however disappointed with schools that declined to release players for the holiday camp.

“The challenge that we had is that some of the schools did not release their players, and that is not good because they are denying our young talent a chance to be tapped.”