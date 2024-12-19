Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya CEO Shibutse sent on Compulsory leave

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 19 – The Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) Chief Executive Officer Sarah Shibutse has been sent on compulsory leave by the Board for procurement irregularities.

In a statement copied to the Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Principal Secretary Treasury and the Anthony General, Board Chairman Bishop Joseph Kagunda appointed Peninah Wahome in acting capacity.

“Following the pending bills report by the Board dated 13th November 2024 that was tabled and adopted by the Board of Directors during a Special Full Board Meeting held on 16th December, 2024, the Board observed that as the Accounting Officer, you did not exercise due diligence in performing your duties.

“The Board noted that on diverse dates within the 2023/24 financial Year, you failed to honour the procurement obligations of the Agency and/or authorised unsupported payments contrary to the public Finance Management Act 2012 and Public Procurement and Disposal Act 2-15 and the attendant Regulations. This omission has occasioned a raft of pending bills that ought not to be there in the first place,” the statement read.