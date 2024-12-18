Salim Babu keen to replicate Under-20 success with Under-17s in Kampala

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 – Kenya’s Under-17 national team head coach Salim Babu wants to replicate the success he had with the Under-20 team, as he guides the U17 lads in the CECAFA regional qualifiers for the youth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Babu led Kenya to its first ever Under 20 AFCON qualification last month after the side reached the CECAFA regional final, and he hopes that he can have similar success with the Under-17s.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net ahead of the tournament, the coach says they are keen to replicate that success.

“It was a really great achievement with the Under-20 and it would be great to repeat that again with the younger side. I believe we have a very good and strong squad that we have assembled in really short time. The players are really hungry and motivated by their compatriots. They also want to achieve the same history and we will give our best to see that we get to that,” Babu said.

Kenya is placed in a tough pool of the seven-team tournament, and will be playing against Tanzania and Uganda. Only the top two make the semis, and only the finalists qualify.

Despite facing tough opposition, Babu says their immediate target is to make the semis. The Under-17 AFCON will be held in Morocco in March next year.