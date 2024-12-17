Why McTominay had to ‘look out for number one’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAPLES, Italy, December 17 – Scott McTominay admits it was difficult to leave Manchester United this summer but says he had to “look out for number one”.

The 27-year-old joined Napoli in August and has been a standout performer as his new club sit second in Serie A.

“It was a big decision, but in some ways it was quite straightforward,” the Scotland midfielder told BBC Scotland.

“I saw the passionate fans, I saw the coach, I saw the players and I saw an opportunity.

“I took it. I didn’t look back. It didn’t take me long to make the decision because I knew that was what I wanted and I’ll never have any regrets in my life. As soon as I put my mind to something I want to do it, that’s it. There’s no holding me back.”

McTominay has four goals and two assists in 15 appearances for Antonio Conte’s side and has become a firm favourite with supporters.

His arrival at Napoli coincided with that of international midfield colleague Billy Gilmour.

“I love this place,” McTominay added. “I love the fans, I love my team-mates. It has been a pleasure to be with Billy every day rather than just seeing him at Scotland and we have helped each other a lot.”

Manchester United’s decision to allow McTominay to leave baffled some pundits and former Old Trafford players.

Then manager Erik Ten Hag had spoken of his desire to keep the midfielder, but Financial Fair Play rules played a part, with the sale of homegrown players considered pure profit.

“It was a mutual decision,” McTominay, who joined United in 2002, said. “It was a case of – there’s an opportunity there, do you want to go?

“Obviously I know from their side FFP is difficult. It’s not easy for clubs to make a decision in regards to homegrown players, but that was never in my thought process.

“My thought process was coming here, seeing the fans, the coach and hopefully doing really good things.”

Having been with United since the age of five, it was an emotional farewell.

“On my last day, I had to go and see everyone and it was not easy to say goodbye,” he said. “But that’s football. That’s the life.

“I spoke to him [Ten Hag]. He expressed his thoughts on the situation. I said, ‘listen it’s my career, I am here to push myself on’.

“In this situation, I have to look out for number one and go with my gut feeling of what I want to do in my career and not be held back by any other external factors.

“It was amicable. I love that football club to bits, they have been my life for 22 years, but I have moved on now. I am thoroughly enjoying myself here.”