Vinicius Jr named Fifa Best men’s player of the year

DOHA, Qatar, December 17 – Real Madrid and Brazil winger Vinicius Jr has been named the men’s player of the year at the Fifa Best Awards.

The 24-year-old and his club boycotted the recent Ballon d’Or ceremony after missing out to Manchester City’s Rodri – but he picked up this prize in Doha.

Vinicius played a key role in Real’s Champions League and La Liga-winning campaign in 2023-24, scoring 24 goals and providing 11 assists.

Earlier in the ceremony, Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmati was named the women’s player of the year for the second year in a row.

This was the first time Vinicius has won the award and capped a happier finish to the season than October’s Ballon d’Or boycott.

“It seemed impossible when I played barefoot in the streets of Sao Goncalo and now I’m here,” Vinicius said.

The Ballon d’Or and Fifa Best Awards are the two most prestigious in football.

This was Vinicius’ first Fifa prize, with Lionel Messi winning the previous two awards and Robert Lewandowski the two before that.

The award – for football from August 2023 to August 2024 – was decided by a mix of public vote, one journalist from each country and the captain and manager of each national team. Each group’s vote counted for 25%.

Real Madrid were already in Qatar for Wednesday’s Fifa Intercontinental Cup final against Mexican side Pachuca at Lusail Stadium.

Spain’s Euro 2024-winning midfielder Rodri finished second to Vinicius for the award, while Real’s England player Jude Bellingham was third.

Fifa has released details on who each coach and captain voted for.

England skipper Harry Kane opted for Rodri, with international team-mate Bellingham second and Vinicius third.

Lee Carsley, who was the Three Lions’ interim boss when the votes were cast, went for Bellingham, Rodri and Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal in that order.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke and Wales manager Craig Bellamy both opted for Rodri as their top pick.

Wales skipper Aaron Ramsey went for Vinicius, while Northern Ireland captain Paddy McNair voted for Rodri.

Brazil’s captain and manager voted for Vinicius, but their Spanish counterparts both selected Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal.

Team of the year – Martinez, Dias, Saliba, Rodri, Haaland make cut

There were five Premier League players in the men’s team of the year, to go with five from Real Madrid (including the retired Toni Kroos) and one from Barcelona.

The players selected were Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Jude Bellingham, Kroos (all Real Madrid), Rodri, Erling Haaland (both Man City), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) and Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).

Martinez was named goalkeeper of the year after helping Argentina win the Copa America.

The 32-year-old has now won the best goalkeeper award twice at each of the Ballon d’Or and Fifa Best awards.

Garnacho stunner wins Puskas Award

The Puskas Award for the best men’s goal of the year was won by Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho for his sensational bicycle kick in their 3-0 win at Everton in November 2023.

Mohammed Kudus’ fine solo goal for West Ham in the Europa League against Freiburg was also nominated.

Until this season the award covered all football but a new Marta Award now covers the women’s game.

“I’m very proud to win this award,” said Argentine Garnacho in a pre-recorded interview.

“It’s a proud moment for me and my family. It was a special goal and I will always remember it.”

Ancelotti named coach of the year

The coach of the year was Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti, who led the Spanish giants to the Champions League and La Liga titles last season.

The 65-year-old Italian won the award, which has been running since 2016, for the first time.

“I want to share this with the club, with my president and with my players, those of the best club in the world,” Ancelotti said.

Ancelotti also won the equivalent award at the Ballon d’Or – meaning Xabi Alonso was not recognised in either for leading Bayer Leverkusen to their first German double.

Most of the previous winners at the Fifa Best Awards have been Premier League bosses – Claudio Ranieri, Jurgen Klopp (twice), Thomas Tuchel and last year Pep Guardiola.