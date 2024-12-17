Spurs' Bentancur loses appeal over seven-match ban - Capital Sports
Son and Bentancur. PHOTO/BBC

English Premiership

Spurs’ Bentancur loses appeal over seven-match ban

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17 – Tottenham Hotspur’s Rodrigo Bentancur will serve the final two matches of his seven-match ban after the Football Association dismissed his appeal.

The Uruguay midfielder was given the ban in November for using a racial slur about team-mate Son Heung-min on television.

Spurs accepted the judgement but appealed against the severity of the suspension.

However, the appeal was dismissed following a hearing and Bentancur will miss matches against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup and Liverpool in the Premier League.

The former Juventus midfielder has been able to play in the Europa League during his ban as it only applies to domestic competition.

Anti-racism organisations Kick It Out and The Frank Soo Foundation have said they received more reports about Tottenham’s decision to appeal against Bentancur’s ban than the original incident itself.

In a shared statement, the groups said they hope Spurs “reflect on its decision” as the episode has been “upsetting for many fans”.

