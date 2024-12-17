Kenya Academy of Sports Elite Camp attracts players who graced FIFA U17 World Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – The Kenya Academy of Sports (KAS) on Tuesday rolled out its one-week elite camp of five disciplines comprising football, rugby, volleyball, hockey and basketball for both boys and girls in Nairobi.

The players were selected following the conclusion of a two-week holiday boot camp hosted in the cities of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret.

At the Lavington Girls Secondary School in Nairobi, the girls football team divided into two; the Under-19 and Under-17 were taken through the opening session by coaches Fred Serenge and Betty Anyango.

The Under-19 team is privileged to have players who graced for Kenya in the FIFA Under-17 Women World Cup hosted in the Dominican Republic in October among them Marion Serenge. Kenya Academy of Sports Betty Anyango during the Elite camp training of girls U19. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Also, a huge chunk in the team are players who were in the Talanta Hela All-Star team that went to Spain for training, and coach Betty Anyango acknowledged that they are playing a critical role in encouraging the inexperienced players.

“Having players who played at the World Cup and Talanta Hela is a plus because they are motivating the other girls to know that they can reach that level if they work hard. They are blending well in training and today being the first day, we were just training on individual skills,” Anyango, a former Kenyan international said. Kenya’s national team player Marion Serenge heading the ball during training of the Kenyan Academy of Sports Elite Camp. Photo/RAYMOND Makhaya

By the end of the camp, which is scheduled to conclude Saturday, Anyango is optimistic the girls will come out better ready to hit the market of the beautiful game.

“Our plan is not to pressure the players because the camp is for a short period. We will train them on various aspects including physical training, different fields and tactics. We want them not to come out the same way they came in,” she stated.

Anyango added, “This camp is very important because it brings out team work, mental fitness, but the time is not enough, girls need a lot of time, if we put them for months in camp, they will be better.” Vidah Okeyo in action during the Kenya Academy of Sports Elite Camp training. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Vidah Okeyo, who was part of the Talanta Hela All-Star team, said she is happy to be selected for the elite camp after finishing her KCSE exams.

“I have learnt a lot after interacting with new players. This is the right path the government is taking because it will help us be ready for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup qualification after being motivated by the Under 17,” Vidah, who is the captain in the elite camp said.

Kenya Academy of Sports Under-19 team training during the Elite Camp. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

On her part, Lucy Barasa from Kiambu is upbeat at the end of the camp she will attract teams from the Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League.

“I have already learnt a lot, I can now control the ball as I turn, this camp will boost my skills as a player. I Wish to play for Real Madrid abroad while locally I yearn to turn up for Police Bullets because they play beautiful football,” Lucy, a forward studying at Kinale Girls underscored.