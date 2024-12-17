Inter hand Lazio worst home defeat in history

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ROME, Italy, December 17 – Defending champions Inter Milan stormed to a 6-0 win at Lazio as they inflicted the Rome club’s biggest ever home defeat in Serie A.

Lazio started the night level on points with Inter, six points behind leaders Atalanta, but had no answer to a stunning attacking display from Simone Inzaghi’s side.

Marco Baroni’s Lazio were unbeaten in 12 home games and had not lost in front of their own fans since March. They are also top of the Europa League table, such has been their encouraging form.

Yet Lazio’s night took a disappointing turn when Hakan Calhanoglu put Inter in front from the spot in the 41st minute, after a penalty award for handball, and Federico Dimarco doubled the visitors’ lead before the break with a volley.

Nicolo Barella slotted home to make it 3-0 six minutes into the second half before Denzel Dumfries netted two minutes later and Carlos Augusto and Marcus Thuram completed the rout late on.

Inter remain third in the standings, now with 34 points from 15 matches, and they trail Atalanta by three points with a game in hand.

Lazio’s previous record home defeat was a 5-0 loss to Fiorentina in 1959.

Their three biggest Serie A defeats have all come against Inter: this defeat coming after 8-1 (in 1934) and 7-0 (in 1961) defeats in Milan.