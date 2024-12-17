Chelsea’s Mudryk ‘in shock’ at failed drugs test

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17 – Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk says he is in “complete shock” after testing positive for a banned substance.

The club confirmed on Tuesday that they had been contacted by the Football Association (FA) after an “adverse finding in a routine urine test” provided by the Ukraine international.

The attacker, who has been provisionally suspended by the FA following the positive result, denies knowingly using a banned substance.

Chelsea say they will work to establish what caused the failed test.

“This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened,” Mudryk wrote on Instagram.

“I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon.”

Under FA guidelines, players can be provisionally suspended from football following a positive drugs test.

When contacted by BBC Sport, the FA refused to comment on Mudryk’s suspension or when the failed test took place.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Players found to have intentionally taken a banned substance can be banned for up to four years under Fifa guidelines.

Mudryk last played for Chelsea on 28 November and has missed the past five matches in all competitions.

He was included in the matchday squad for the Blues’ win against Aston Villa on 1 December but did not feature.

Head coach Enzo Maresca had said publicly that Mudryk’s absence was because of illness.

Mudryk, who signed from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal worth up to £89m in 2023, has scored 10 goals in 73 appearances for Chelsea.

The Professional Footballers’ Association is expected to contact Mudryk to offer support.

Positive test threatens any progress Mudryk has made – analysis

By Nizaar Kinsella

Mykhailo Mudryk was already struggling at Chelsea before the results of his failed drugs test came to light.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It remains unclear what the long-term outcome will be for the winger as the FA go through due process. But this news threatens any progress the Ukraine international is attempting to make under manager Enzo Maresca.

Mudryk has struggled since his move to the Blues – worth up to £89m – from Shakhtar in January 2023, which was secured from under the noses of rivals Arsenal.

The weight of the price tag, not being fluent in English, his introverted character, and having to work under different managers – Graham Potter, Frank Lampard, Mauricio Pochettino and Maresca – have all been cited as reasons for his struggles.

Pochettino previously highlighted how Mudryk needed time to adapt.

But Maresca has further suggested that Mudryk has struggled to take on tactical ideas, failed to arrive in the right positions, is progressing “slower than others” and simply needed to improve his “quality” in his solitary league start against Wolves in August.

It took 24 games for Mudryk to score his first Chelsea goal and – until he netted against Armenian minnows FC Noah in November – he had been on another five-month drought.

It is clear that despite starting in various cup competitions for the Blues this season, he has found it difficult to adapt to the culture, level and quality required.