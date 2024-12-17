Champions Githurai All-Stars book Shauri Moyo United in Nairobi East Sakaja Super Cup Final

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – Sakaja Super Cup defending champions Githurai All-Stars are through to the Nairobi East region final after eliminating Lucky Summer Sports 3-2 on post-match penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation time in the semifinals.

Githurai All-Stars (GAS) who looked all set to secure a 1-0 victory were forced to spot-kicks after keeper Ishmail ‘Noddy’ Otieno’s howler.

The champions lost their first shot before goalkeeper Otieno redeemed himself to keep hope alive for GAS while Lucky Summer lost three of their penalties.

Earlier, in what had been billed as the toughest fixture of the day, the match between Kawasaki Sports and Asec Huruma was abandoned with ten minutes left to play with Kawasaki, the 2023 runners up leading 2-1 following crowd trouble that led to police lobbying teargas to calm the situation.

It was a show of resilience as Shauri Moyo United booked their Sakaja Super Cup Nairobi East regional semi final after securing a 2-1 Victory over New Njiru FC on a day marked by sweat and speed at Dandora Stadium.

Shauri Moyo quick to make their intentions known as they went off the blocks with a juicy connection between Jeremy Henry and Victor Otieno set up Jermaine Khamati who beat the keeper with a low shot from inside the box.

New Njiru was no match for Shauri Moyo as their efforts to brings natters level failed numerous times.

Shauri Moyo was on the praul again with Henry adding his name to the score sheet and seal the victory for the Kamujunji sub county side.

In the second match of the day, South C United inspired by star striker ‘MJ’ secured a hard fought 2-1 victory over New Mathare in a balanced match which was played from box to box.

Kevin Ouma was on the spot for New Mathare as Victor Mkoya and Shamshui Ramadan scored on both halves for South C Rangers to ensured the LA ng at a side seals a Nairobi West final berth.

Githurai are now set to play Shauri Moyo United in the Nairobi East finals as South C Rangers wait to know their final opponent between Kawasaki and Asec Huruma.

In the ladies chapter of the 2024 South C Queens cruised to the Nairobi West final of the 2024 Sakaja Super Cup after downing Kibagare Girls 9-8 through post match penalties.

The semifinal held at the Kenya Hospital Grounds had ended in a barren draw in regulation time.

South C Queens will now face Nairobi Starlets who humble TUK Ravens 3-0 in the second semifinal at the same venue.