‘Tong Il Moo Do saved my life,’: Kenya’s Abdallah pleads for funding for Mombasa Open Championships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 16 – Kenyan martial artist Salma Abdallah says that postponement of the 12th edition of the Mombasa Open Tong Il Moo Do Championships will kill the careers of many female talents who have taken up the sport.

Abdallah says the annual competition has provided a platform for many female martial artists to grow their talents and escape a life of poverty and gender-based violence (GBV).

“This tournament means a lot to us especially girls…to learn self defence, with the current cases of femicide and GBV that are prevalent throughout the country. I’ve been fighting to get as many girls to embrace the sport as possible. It’s really frustrating to know that we might not get the opportunity to continue growing this sport among girls if this tournament does not happen this year,” the 2019 world bronze medalist said.

Abdallah was among three martial artists feted during this year’s Mashujaa Day for their contributions to Kenya’s standing in the sports sector. From Left: Salma Abdallah, Elvis Malipe and Lorna Abiero pose with their awards after Mashujaa Day.

The ladies’ team skipper noted how Tong Il Moo Do has transformed her life and granted her opportunities that previously, she could only dream of.

“It is through this sport that I was able to finish high school and even university. Through this tournament, I was able to find the school fees needed to continue my education. Sports is my life…it is my everything and it’s a very big disappointment if our dreams are shattered here,” she said.

Repercussions incoming

Kenya risks a hefty ban and fine from the World Tong Il Moo Do Federation should it fail to host the 12th edition of the annual competition, which was scheduled to start on December 11 (Wednesday last week) at the Aga Khan Hall.

However, the competition became a cropper after the Ministry of Sports failed to avail funding, an impasse that has continued into the new week with no sign of it abating.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The event was initially scheduled for August this year but had to be postponed after the ministry failed to provide funding.

The Kenya Tong Il Moo Do Federation (KTMDF) accuse certain officials in the ministry of attempting to sabotage the event.

The federation’s assistant secretary general, Elvis Malipe, called on President William Ruto to intervene and rescue the tournament – and the sport – from imminent collapse.

“Right now, our only hope is the President (William Ruto). We are pleading with him to intervene and direct the ministry to release the funds needed for these championships to happen,” he said.

Out of the 35 countries expected to compete, India, Uganda, Japan, and Paraguay have arrived at the coast.

Malipe said many more would-be participants are hesitant to travel for fear of disappointments.

“Many athletes are still waiting for us to confirm that the tournament will go on. We have not been able to also bring in the officials to officiate the matches due to the delay in funding,” he said.

Kenya are the defending champions of the tournament, having clinched 46 gold, 54 silver and 93 bronze at last year’s edition.