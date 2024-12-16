Lejirma Triumphs Over Karanga to Win the 2024 NCBA Nyali Open

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Dec 16 – John Lejirma of Kenya Railway Golf Club delivered a stellar performance to claim victory at the 2024 NCBA Nyali Open, held at the scenic Nyali Golf and Country Club.

Lejirma finished seven strokes ahead of his closest competitor, Michael Karanga of Kiambu Golf Club, becoming the only player to complete the tournament under par.

Lejirma’s three-round total of 212 (-1) showcased his consistency and composure on the course. He started with a 74 in the first round, surged ahead with an exceptional 68 in the second, and sealed his victory with a steady 70 in the final round.

“On the first day, the greens were a bit slow because of the rains. On the second day, I managed to play three under (-3), and on the last day, the pressure kicked in, but I held on until the last hole,” said an elated Lejirma.

This victory marks Lejirma’s sixth title in this year’s Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series.

His impressive resume includes wins at the NCBA Diani Beach Masters, NCBA Gold Fields Trophy, NCBA Ruiru Open, Ronald Marshal and Toby Gibson Cup, and the Trans Nzoia Open.

As Team Kenya Captain, Lejirma also finished second in the 2024 KAGC standings with 670 points, adding to his 2022 series triumph.

Michael Karanga, who led after the first round with a 69, settled for second place with a total score of 219 (+6).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His subsequent rounds of 73 and 77 saw him lose pace in the highly competitive field.

Despite his runner-up finish at Nyali, Karanga continued to dominate the 2024 KAGC season, securing the overall title with 834.5 points from 18 tournaments.

His nine victories this season include notable wins at the Uhuru Shield, NCBA Kiambu Golf Open, NCBA Manchester Salver, NCBA Kenya Railways Invitational, and NCBA Coronation Cup, among others. Karanga’s consistent excellence earned him automatic qualification for the 2025 Magical Kenya Open.

The prize money for the Nyali Open was set at Ksh 519,000 with the winner taking home an impressive Ksh120,000.

In a tie for third place at the Nyali Open, Rwandan golfer Dusabe Felix (Kigali Golf Resorts and Villas) and Golf Park’s Sammy Mulama posted identical totals of 225 (+12). Dusabe impressed with rounds of 77, 77, and 71, while Mulama carded 73, 74, and 78 over the three days.

David Ndung’u, Chairman Kenya Golf Union, said, “We are immensely grateful to NCBA for their continued support throughout the year.

Their sponsorship has been instrumental in the success of the NCBA Kenya Amateur Golf Championship and in the growth of golf in Kenya and the region.”

“NCBA’s commitment to nurturing talent has allowed many players to showcase their skills, and we’ve witnessed exciting new faces rising to the top. The performances of players like Michael Alunga, William Odek, Josephat Rono, and Felix Dusabe are proof of the positive impact NCBA has had on the sport,” he added.

The NCBA Nyali Open, part of NCBA’s ongoing support for amateur golf in Kenya, capped another exciting chapter in the KAGC series.