Basketball

James returns in Lakers’ win against Memphis

Published

LOS ANGELES, United States, December 16 – LeBron James scored 18 points as he returned from a two-game absence in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 116-100 win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 39-year-old missed last Sunday’s match against Portland and Friday’s game against Minnesota because of “personal reasons” and a sore foot.

Lakers coach JJ Redick said on Friday that he was unsure when James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, would return.

However, the Lakers announced 45 minutes before tip-off against the Grizzlies that James was available to start.

James displayed little rustiness as he finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in 34 minutes.

The four-time NBA champion missed eight days in all and he says taking time off was the right decision.

“I had an opportunity to take more days and get my mind, body and everything where I wanted it to be for tonight. And it worked out,” said James.

James’ performance helped the Lakers to a comfortable victory, with Anthony Davis scoring 40 points of his own.

Asked what the side hoped to gain from James’ absence, Redick said: “Just hoping that he was getting a good mind and body reset.

“I played 15 [seasons] and was emotionally, mentally, physically drained, fried. I put everything I had into this game. I had nothing left.

“For guys like him and the Tom Bradys of the world, the Roger Federers of the world, it’s hard to comprehend having that level of sustained excellence for so long, because of the toll that it takes on all of you, not just your body.”

Elsewhere, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors 143-133 thanks to the 80th triple-double of Luka Doncic’s career.

The Slovenian put up a season-high 45 points with 13 assists and 11 rebounds.

