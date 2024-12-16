Adriano in tears after AI tribute from dead father - Capital Sports
A banner with Adriano's image. PHOTO/ADRIANO IMPERADOR X

Football

Adriano in tears after AI tribute from dead father

Published

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, December 16 – Former Brazil striker Adriano was in tears when a message from his deceased father that was created by artificial intelligence was played during a farewell match at his first club Flamengo.

The ex-Inter Milan striker, 42, retired from football eight years ago but the match – at the legendary Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro – was organised so he could say goodbye.

Brazil greats Romario, Ze Roberto and Dida featured in a game between ‘Flamengo Legends’ and ‘Friends of Italy’.

Adriano, capped 48 times by Brazil, played and scored for both teams as Flamengo Legends won 4-3.

His son Adrianinho opened the scoring and played alongside his father in the second half.

Play was halted after the break in order for the message from Adriano’s father, who died in 2004, to be played to the crowd.

AI recreated Adriano’s father’s voice and in the message he wished him happiness after his retirement.

Adriano kissed the Flamengo badge and did a lap of the pitch before play resumed.

“It’s a shame he couldn’t be here, but I know he’s happy with everything I learned from him,” Adriano told SporTV.

“For me the most important thing is the affection my friends have for me.

“It’s not so much because I’m a player, it’s the affection and love that everyone has for me. It’s in my heart and I’m very happy.”

Adriano was once one of the most feared strikers in the world and was tipped to become an all-time great for Brazil.

He joined Inter from Flamengo in 2001 and won four Serie A titles as well as two Italian Cups with the Italian club.

Known for his powerful left foot, Adriano won the Copa America with Brazil in 2004.

However his career took a sharp downturn following the death of his father later that year.

He remained a starter for Brazil at the 2006 World Cup but his form dipped afterwards as Adriano suffered from weight and alcohol problems.

He left Inter in 2009 and had stints with Sao Paulo, Roma, Corinthians and boyhood club Flamengo before retiring with Miami United in 2016.

Adriano has since spoken about dealing with depression and alcoholism during his career.

“Do you know what it’s like to be a ‘hope’? I know it,” Adriano told the Players’ Tribune in November, external.

“The biggest waste in football: me. I like that word ‘waste’. I don’t do drugs, as they try to make people believe, I am not a criminal but, of course, I could have been. I drink every day.”

In this article:
