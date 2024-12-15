Wolves sack manager O'Neil after Ipswich defeat - Capital Sports
(FILES) Bournemouth's English manager Gary O'Neil reacts during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on April 15, 2023.

English Premiership

Wolves sack manager O’Neil after Ipswich defeat

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 15 – Wolves have sacked manager Gary O’Neil in the wake of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by Ipswich Town.

Multiple sources have told BBC Sport of the 41-year-old’s departure, which has not yet been confirmed publicly by the club.

His sacking comes just three days after Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said the club was “united” behind O’Neil following Monday’s 2-1 defeat at West Ham.

Saturday’s defeat was their 11th in the Premier League this season – they have had only two wins – and leaves the Black Country club 19th, four points from safety.

O’Neil replaced Julen Lopetegui just four days before the start of the 2023-24 season, with Wolves going on to finish 14th.

But they began this season poorly, losing seven and drawing one of their first eight league games.

A run of four games unbeaten, including successive wins over Southampton and Fulham, suggested a corner had been turned.

But they were beaten by Bournemouth and then lost heavily to Everton before defeats by the Hammers and Ipswich.

They have also struggled defensively, having conceded a league-high 40 goals and let in two or more goals in 13 of their 16 matches.

In addition, the Molineux club has struggled with off-field issues, with Mario Lemina being stripped of the captaincy after an altercation with West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen on Monday.

On Saturday, Rayan Ait-Nouri was sent off in the tunnel for a second yellow card after clashing with Wes Burns, while Matheus Cunha fought with Ipswich’s security, barging into one before ripping his glasses off his face, as well as striker Liam Delap.

In the wake of the defeat, O’Neil said he had “never had such a struggle” to coach a group of players.

