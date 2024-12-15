Sublime Hatanga leads Kenya’s MX65 clean sweep as Uganda retains FIM Africa CAC Title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KILIFI, Kenya, Dec 15 – Dylan Hatanga was in a class of his own as he led a scintillating Kenyan clean sweep in MX65 during the last round of the FIM Atica Central Africa Motocross Challenge that culminated at the Vipingo Ridge racetrack.

Hatanga beat compatriots Armani Amani and Jayden Weru to the podium dash as Ugandan rider Ethan Musebe came in fourth.

Wahome Mutahi of Kenya also won the MX85 class beating the Ugandan duo of Jerome Mubiru and Miguel Katende to the podium whilst Thuku Wahome returned fourth.

MX125 was dominated by foreigners with Gift Sebuguzi of Uganda and Colin Simonson of Tanzania finishing second.

Alvin Muthomi was Kenya’s best performer in MX125 coming in fifth.

Waleed Omar of Uganda won the MX2 class, beating Kenya’s Alex Kandie to second position.

Fortune Ssentamu and Wazir Ali Omar gave Team Uganda a 1-2 finish in MX1 as Tanzania’s Liam Miller took third position.

Kenya suffered a setback when Apollo Mbuki withdrew from the MX1 race, citing technical gremlins.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mbuki’s bike had an issue during training, compelling the star rider to call it a day, much to his chagrin.

Kenya took two podium positions in MX50 with Jeremy Hawi and Thang’a Kihungi, taking second and third responsibility behind winner Musede Jude Kyle of Uganda.

-Overall Team Title –

Uganda retained the overall title after beating Kenya by a cumulative total of 2548 -992 .

Ugandans had their campaign effectively sewn up after winning both rounds (1 and 2) in Uganda and Kenya in March and December respectively.

Uganda won the first round with a massive score of 1637-179 given a huge number of its team riders against a leaner Kenyan squad in March at E-villas in Kalisizo Town Council in Kyotera District.

But the hard charging Kenyan team riders put up a spirited fight, losing narrowly (813-911) in the home leg this weekend.