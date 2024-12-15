Sarr stars as Eagles soar on wings with victory at Brighton

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BRIGHTON, United Kingdom, December 15 – Ismaila Sarr scored twice as Crystal Palace beat Brighton to inflict a first home defeat of the season on their rivals and move four points clear of the relegation zone.

Centre-back Trevoh Chalobah hammered a shot into the roof of the net from close range to open the scoring in the 27th minute, after the ball bounced around the six-yard box following a corner.

The Eagles got their second just six minutes later when Tyrick Mitchell’s curling cross was headed in by Senegal forward Sarr at the far post.

And Sarr wrapped up the points with his second of the match late on when he broke free and rolled the ball under Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen in the 82nd minute.

Brighton got a consolation through a bizarre Marc Guehi own goal after another scramble from a corner.

Palace could have scored more in the first half – Daniel Munoz forced an excellent save from Verbruggen and Eberechi Eze’s header went just wide of the post.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler brought on Julio Enciso at the break and the Paraguay forward had an immediate impact as the home side had Palace trapped in their own half for large parts of the second period.

Palace keeper Dean Henderson made two excellent saves from Lewis Dunk and Enciso before the visitors thought they had scored a third when Munoz tapped the ball into the net. The goal was ruled out for a foul by Sarr on Pervis Estupinan in the build-up.

Sarr finally made it three late on to secure a first Palace victory over their rivals since 2021.

Brighton’s consolation came when Maxence’s Lacroix clearance ricocheted into the net off Guehi’s back for the England defender’s second own goal of the season.

Palace continue upturn in form

rystal Palace did not have the ideal start to the season but Oliver Glasner’s side are starting to turn things around.

The way the Eagles ended last season had some tipping them as outside picks to qualify for Europe in 2024-25, but injuries to key players and a difficult opening fixture list saw Palace go winless in their first eight games this campaign.

But this victory means Palace have now only lost once in their past eight Premier League matches as they begin to climb clear of relegation danger and they will be growing in confidence before their Carabao Cup quarter-final at Arsenal on Wednesday.

Brighton have been praised for the way they have played football this season but they are now without a win for four Premier league matches.

Hurzeler’s side are still just four points from the Champions League qualification places but the manner of this defeat will leave him disappointed.

The Seagulls had the better of the play in the first half before conceding from a corner and they dominated for large parts of the second half with no success.

Their next league game is away at West Ham.