Mathare grab point from coastal trip with draw against Bandari

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 15 – An Ellie Asieche strike and Swaleh Pamba’s own goal earned Mathare United a 2-2 draw against Bandari FC in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League tie at the Ukunda Showground in Kwale on Sunday evening.

The dockers had taken the lead through Shariff Majabe in the 19th minute, courtesy of an assist from former Gor Mahia winger John Macharia.

Beja Nyamawi then extended the advantage at the cusp of halftime as the home time looked set to usurp Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) as league leaders.

However, the slum boys came back a rejuvenated side in the second half despite the vociferous home support.

Asieche pulled one back for the 2008 league champions in the 71st minute before Pamba’s own goal in the 87th minute ensured a sharing of the points.

Catfight ends in a stalemate

Back in Nairobi, AFC Leopards and Sofapaka played out a 1-1 draw at the Dandora Stadium.

Youngster Kelly Madada picked up from his man-of-the-match performance against Tusker on Wednesday with his first goal for the felines in the fifth minute.

AFC Leopards’ Ovella Ochieng tussles for the ball against Sofapaka’s Humphrey Mieno. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Madada exchanged passes with Sydney Lokale, the no.9 laying a diagonal pass onto the path of the youngster who sliced a first-time shot past Brandon Obiero in Batoto Ba Mungu’s goalmouth. AFC Leopards’ Lewis Bandi battles for the ball with Sofapaka’s Edwin Omondi. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Their fellow felines netted their equaliser in the 84th minute, Edwin Omondi making the most of a goalmouth melee to bundle the ball into the net.

The stalemate hoists Ingwe to sixth on the log with 19 points, one ahead of Sofapaka who lie ninth.

At the Sportpesa Arena, Humphrey Obina scored, four minutes from the end, as Murang’a Seal pipped Posta Rangers 1-0.