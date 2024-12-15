Bellingham on target as Real held by lowly Rayo Vallecano - Capital Sports
Real Madrid players celebrate. PHOTO/REAL MADRID C.F. X

Football

Bellingham on target as Real held by lowly Rayo Vallecano

Published

MADRID, Spain, December 15 – Jude Bellingham scored for the sixth successive La Liga game as Real Madrid missed the chance to move top of the table after being held by Rayo Vallecano in a pulsating contest.

England midfielder Bellingham made it 2-2 at the end of an absorbing first half, nodding Rodrygo’s clipped ball into the far corner for his seventh goal in all competitions this season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who were without the injured Kylian Mbappe, fell behind after only five minutes at the Estadio do Vallecas when Unai Lopez headed Jorge de Frutos’ delivery into the far corner.

An Abdul Mumin header doubled Vallecano’s advantage nine minutes before the interval, but Federico Valverde reduced the arrears with a sweetly struck, long-range drive before Bellingham levelled.

The 21-year-old, who has scored in seven of his team’s last eight games in all competitions, is the first Real Madrid player to find the net in six successive La Liga matches since Karim Benzema in early 2016.

Rodrygo put Madrid ahead 11 minutes into the second half with a fierce strike from the edge of the box, but the home side earned themselves a hard-earned point when Isi Palazon turned Florian Lejeune’s long-range effort beyond goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Second-half substitute Vinicius Junior almost won it for Madrid late on, but the Brazilian’s powerful strike was tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Augusto Batalla.

Real Madrid remain a point behind La Liga leaders Barcelona, who will move four points clear if they beat struggling Leganes at home on Sunday.

In this article:
