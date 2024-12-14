Three volleyball girls spotted from Kenya Academy of Sports Mombasa Camp

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Dec 14 – The ongoing Kenya Academy of Sports (KAS) holiday camp Coast region hosted in Mombasa has already bore fruits where three girls have been spotted in volleyball.

The three among them Esther Nadzua from Moi Forces Academy is among 24 players receiving top level training from top coaches in the country after being selected in July and August during the regional School Games.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) women’s volleyball tactician Jeremiah Mkopi, who is one of the top coaches managing the girls volleyball team training at the Mombasa Baptist High School, told Capital Sport there is rich talent in the region, urging KAS to maintain consistency in the program.

“It’s good to have volleyball included in the camp because we were used to seeing only football considered. There is a lot of volleyball talent in the grassroots. In the camp we have talents and not only those who reached nationals with their schools but also who played up the sub county,” Mkopi said.

“I have already spotted three players, one was at St. Johns Kaloleni Secondary School and the two from Moi Forces Academy, if I get a chance, I will go with them to Nairobi to train with my team because I have seen they have the potential. I urge Coast region and KAS to make these camps scouting hub to allow clubs sign them,” Mkopi, a former GSU player added.

The coach appealed to KAS to maintain at-least for two years the scouted players that will be in the elite camp.

“My suggestion is to have these players in a talent academy for two years, where they will be trained on various aspects of the game. Most of the players are in Form 1 and 2 and with the continuation of such camps the future is bright,” he said.

Caroline Kadzo Dzombo from Viambani Secondary School that represented Coast in the nationals is one of the beneficiaries of the camps.

“I have learnt how to attack and how to go down to lift the ball. We have gone through intense training nothing compared to when we were playing in the nationals where we lost to Kwanthanze and Lugulu girls, we only beat Mpesa Foundation,” Kadzo, who aspires to play for Kenya Volleyball Federation Premier League side, Prisons said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Her counterpart, Nadzua said; “I have learnt how I can spike the ball well. The training is very good, now I can jump and attack something that I was not good at. I want to improve so that I can attract big clubs in Kenya like Prisons, Kenya Navy and KPA. I fell in love with the game when I was in Class 4 where I saw people playing and got interested,” the left attacker stated. Former Kenya’s national women’s volleyball team Malkia Strikers setter Jannet Wanja, who is now the team’s trainer, in action at the Team Kenya Pre-Olympics camp in Miramas, France. Photo/NOC-K

Coach Mkopi wished quick recovery to legendary Malkia Strikers setter Janet Wanja, who is in hospital recuperating after being diagnosed with gallbladder cancer.

“On behalf of my family I wish Janet Wanja quick recovery. She is an icon of volleyball; she came when she was young and grew to be a superstar. As volleyball fraternity we are praying for her speedy recovery and we are certain she will be back stronger.”