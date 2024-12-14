Los Lakers coach unsure on James return after defeat - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 03: <> during the second half at Capital One Arena on April 03, 2024 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Basketball

Los Lakers coach unsure on James return after defeat

Published

LOS ANGELES, USA, Dec 14 – Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick says he does not know when LeBron James will return after he missed a second consecutive game.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and a four-time NBA champion, sat out Sunday’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers because of a sore foot and missed practice this week for what Redick said were “personal reasons”.

Asked before Friday’s 97-87 defeat at the Minnesota Timberwolves if he knew when 39-year-old James would be back with the team, Redick said: “No.”

The loss at Target Centre was the Lakers’ eighth defeat in 11 games, while the Timberwolves claimed a fifth win in six games thanks to 23 points from Anthony Edwards and 21 from Julius Randle.

Anthony Davis finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers, who host the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday (02:30 GMT, Monday).

Joel Embiid suffered a sinus fracture in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 121-107 home defeat by the Indiana Pacers.

The 2022-23 Most Valuable Player was playing only his sixth game of the season after missing the start of the campaign with a knee injury and serving a ban for an altercation with a reporter in the locker room.

He was struck accidentally near his cheekbone as the Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin leapt for a rebound in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Embiid received treatment on the court and did not return.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved