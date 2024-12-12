Shujaa coach Wambua confident his charges are set for the top - Capital Sports
Kenya 7s head coach, Kevin Wambua in action during training at Team Kenya's pre-Olympics Camp in Miramas, France. Photo/JAIRUS MOLA - NOC-K

Kenya

Shujaa coach Wambua confident his charges are set for the top

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – Kenya Sevens head coach Kevin Wambua believes his team will improve even further after showing incredible growth in the first two stops of the World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai and Cape Town, South Africa.

Shujaa started off their return to top-flight rugby action with a 10th place finish in Dubai and improved that to a seventh-place finish in Cape Town, impressing coach Wambua.

“The team has played fantastic in the first two legs and even in the games we played, we were a bit unfortunate. It goes down to a bit of decision making but we pick the lessons and look to improve. This is a young squad, most of them playing for the first time in the Series and we keep learning, keep improving and keep getting better with each game,” the tactician said, in an interview with Telecomasia.net.

He believes they will be better moving forward, and praised the players’ hunger to learn and get better as a key component.

“One of the lessons we have picked is that we have to be ruthless and efficient especially in the opposition half. The series is very tight and we can’t afford a lot of errors. We need to work on being more clinical to get better rewards. But we are getting better; starting off with 10th then seventh shows you there is growth,” the coach added.

After Cape Town, the team has one month to prepare before travelling to Australia in January for the third leg.

