From left - Kenyan amateurs for the Magical Kenya Open, Deaflympics bronze medalist Isaac Makokha, Michael Karanga, John Lejirma, and Josephat Rono with NCBA Group MD John Gachora (C). PHOTO/NCBA

Golf

Nyali Open: Final Leg of the NCBA Kenya Amateur Golf Championship Series

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – The NCBA Kenya Amateur Golf Championship series will culminate with the highly anticipated NCBA Nyali Open set to take place from December 13 -15 at the prestigious Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa.

Originally attracting 126 players from across the region, the competition will now feature 96 elite golfers as per the terms of competition.

The participating players have been drawn from Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, highlighting the growing regional appeal and competitive nature of the event.

The event is a three days 54 holes stroke play championship, where all players will play in the first two rounds after which the top 33 and ties will make the cut to the final round on Sunday

The prize money for the Nyali Open is set at Ksh 519,000 with the winner taking home an impressive Ksh120,000.

The NCBA Nyali Open has not only become an important fixture in the golfing calendar but has also played a significant role in the development of golf across the region.

NCBA’s unwavering support throughout the year has provided players with unparalleled opportunities to showcase their skills, and this partnership has been vital in elevating the standards of the game.

Through their sponsorship, NCBA has contributed to the growth of the sport by facilitating competitive events, nurturing talent, and providing a platform for new golfers to make their mark.

The sponsorship has also seen the rise of new golfing talent, with several young and promising players making their breakthrough this year. Key moments from the 2024 season include:

Michael Alunga of Uganda, who triumphed at the Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship.

William Odek of Nyali Golf and Country Club, who claimed victory at the NCBA Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Championship.

Josephat Rono of Golf Park Golf Club, winner of the NCBA Golf Park Open.

John Kamais of Nakuru Golf Club, winner of the NCBA Hippo Pot event

Felix Dusabe (Rwanda), who emerged as the champion at the NCBA Mt. Kenya Championship.

Titus Okwong of Uganda , winner of NCBA Tea Fields Trophy.

These victories are a testament to how NCBA’s continued investment in the game has paved the way for new talent to shine and has improved the overall competitive environment of golf in Kenya and the wider region.

NCBA’s commitment to the game is helping to shape the future of amateur golf, and it is evident in the increasing number of regional players making a name for themselves.

The NCBA Nyali Open will not only crown the 2024 NCBA Kenya Amateur Golf Champion, but also honor the Club of the Year trophy, recognizing the best-performing golf club throughout the series.

Additionally, the Lowest Gross Winner trophy will be presented to the golfer who has exhibited the best performance in gross scoring throughout the year.

“We are immensely grateful to NCBA for their continued support throughout the year. Their sponsorship has been instrumental in the success of the NCBA Kenya Amateur Golf Championship and in the growth of golf in Kenya and the region.”

“NCBA’s commitment to nurturing talent has allowed many players to showcase their skills, and we’ve witnessed exciting new faces rising to the top. The performances of players like Michael Alunga, William Odek, Josephat Rono, and Felix Dusabe are proof of the positive impact NCBA has had on the sport,” said David Ndung’u, Chairman Kenya Golf Union.

“On behalf of the Kenya Golf Union, I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to NCBA, and to all the players who have participated in this year’s events. Your dedication and passion continue to inspire the next generation of golfers. He added”

NCBA’s sponsorship has played a critical role in making these achievements possible, and as the series concludes, the impact of their contribution to the game of golf in Kenya and the region is clear.

Players, fans, and stakeholders alike look forward to an exciting conclusion at the NCBA Nyali Open, where new champions will be crowned and the future of Kenyan golf will be shaped.

