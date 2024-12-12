Club Jojo kick-off Sakaja Super Cup ladies title defense with win - Capital Sports
Club Jojo kick-off Sakaja Super Cup ladies title defense with win

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – The winners of the inaugural Sakaja Super Cup ladies competition Club Jojo from Kayole in Nairobi East region were in a class of their own as they recorded an emphatic 3-0 victory over Ruai Starlets to start their title defense campaign as the ladies tournament started Tuesday.

Club Jojo, who last year obliterated Kibagare Girls in the final to win the first edition, announced their intentions to retain the crown as they came in fine form to outclass the Ruai outfit.

The ladies competition began at the sub county level with two teams from each sub county playing a knock out format competition to move ahead into the regional competition.

In the other results, Nairobi East ladies chapter competition, Shrink Pack claimed a 2-0 victory over Elite Queens as Pumwani Ladies downed Kayole Starlet B with a solitary goal.

Kahawa Pride Lionesses emerged with a 2-1 triumph over Tena Queens while 34C All Stars scrapped a hard fought victory over Embakasi South Ladies winning 4-3 on post match penalties after both teams had played out a goalless draw in regulation time.

Elsewhere in the  Nairobi West ladies chapter competition, last year’s runners up Kibagare Girls secured a 2-1 victory over Royal Queens as the Mathare sub county representatives Slum  Scorers who finished fourth in the first edition registered a comfortable 3-1victory over Vipawa Ladies and Kangemi Ladies lost by a 2-1 scoreline at the hands of National Youth Service  (NYS).

Ladies teams from Nairobi East and West sub counties have been lined to play against each in an elimination stage from where the regional competition will take center stage with the winners of Nairobi West region expected to play the winners from Nairobi East region for a chance to win the Ksh. 1 million women’s cash a prize award

In the men’s category, the winner of the grand finally will walk away with KSh 3 million top prize with the runners up winning KSh 2 million as the bronze medal winner gets KSh 1 million cash prize.

Competition heads into the quarter finals from Friday December 13 as the grand finale set for December 20th at Dandora stadium draws closer.

