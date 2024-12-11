Rape charges against France rugby players dismissed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, December 11 – A court in Argentina has dismissed charges of aggravated rape against France rugby players Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou, the players’ lawyers say.

The pair, both 21, were arrested two days after making their international debuts in France’s victory over Argentina in Mendoza in July.

They were accused of raping a 39-year-old woman in a hotel room in the city but denied any wrongdoing and said the sex was consensual.

“The judge has just ordered the players to be acquitted, arguing that the act was not a crime,” lawyer Rafael Cuneo Libarona told Reuters after the hearing in Mendoza.

“As we expected, the French players have been acquitted because the sexual act was consensual, meaning there was no crime and no doubt that they are innocent,” added lawyer German Hnatow.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) said it welcomed the decision with “relief and satisfaction” and confirmed both players are eligible to play for the national team again.

Auradou and Jegou were permitted by the court to return home in September, nearly two months after being arrested.

They were previously held in custody for just over a week and then placed under house arrest before being allowed to travel to Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires while their application to fly back to France was considered.

Both have played for their club sides since returning home.

Lock Auradou has played eight matches for Pau, while flanker Jegou has played four matches for La Rochelle and scored a try in the Champions Cup victory over Bath on Friday.

In October, the FFR banned players from drinking alcohol during national team gatherings to help improve off-field discipline following the Argentina tour.

France full-back Melvyn Jaminet was suspended for 34 weeks and fined 30,000 euros (£25,335) by the FFR after he posted a racist video on social media during the same tour.