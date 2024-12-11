FA set to back Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup bid - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Sports City stadium

Football

FA set to back Saudi Arabia’s 2034 World Cup bid

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11 – The Football Association is expected to support Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2034 World Cup and a multi-nation hosting of the 2030 World Cup.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The FA has not officially declared its position but BBC Sport has learned the governing body for English football will back both bids at Wednesday afternoon’s online Fifa Congress where the tournament hosts will be officially confirmed.

The FA is expected to issue a statement after the Congress explaining its stance.

Some senior FA officials are known to have been wary of accusations of hypocrisy if it were not to support Saudi Arabia but then wants England to participate.

Saudi Arabia is the sole bidder for the 2034 event, while the 2030 World Cup is set to be awarded to unopposed co-hosts Spain, Morocco and Portugal, with early matches also being played in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.

While Saudi Arabia’s hosting appears to be a formality, the FA’s support of the nation’s bid will be controversial, given the kingdom’s human rights record and discriminatory laws.

Rather than a traditional vote, it has been suggested the ratification process will be confirmed by acclamation – with federations in favour asked to show their support by applauding.

Delegates will have to vote at the same time on both bids, meaning they can either support or oppose both. There is no separate vote for the tournaments.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Norway’s football federation is set to abstain from the vote, arguing the bidding process “undermines Fifa’s own reforms for good governance”.

On Friday, the DFB – Germany’s national football association – announced it would vote in favour of both bids.

“We did not make the decision lightly and carefully examined the application for the 2034 World Cup,” DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said.

“We take the criticism of the applicant country seriously and will continue to engage in dialogue. Our goal is to work together with Fifa to improve the situation in the coming years.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved