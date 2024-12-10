Uganda's Cwinyaai overcomes last year's heartbreak with victory at KCB East Africa Golf Tour - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

L-R: Joseph Cwinyaai, Kabasweka Peace, Kakitu Abdul and Babirye Martha from Uganda during the KCB East Africa Golf Tour Grand Finale at Sigona Golf Club. The Ugandan team emerged as the winner of the tournament. PHOTO/KCB

Golf

Uganda’s Cwinyaai overcomes last year’s heartbreak with victory at KCB East Africa Golf Tour

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 10 – Ugandan Joseph Cwinyaai says winning this year’s Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) East Africa Golf Tour has cured the heartbreak of missing out on the top prize at last year’s edition.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Cwinyaai reveals he made a vow to come back stronger and is glad to have fulfilled the same.

“Last year I felt bad when they were announcing the winning team on the podium at Karen at the Grand Finale. I prayed to God and asked Him, what can’t I really do? I put myself in a winning mood and today I found myself on the podium…me and my team. We are happy that we have won a Ksh 1 million prize that will help to improve a golf club back home,” he said.

Cwinyaai — alongside fellow Ugandans Kabasweka Peace, Kakito Abdul, and Babirye Martha from Toro Golf Club — carded a total of 106 Stableford points to win the annual tournament, held over the weekend at the Sigona Golf Club in Kiambu.

They outclassed the Nyanza quartet of Jotem Pabari, Preshant Thakar, Ramesh Karia, and Aamit Shah as well as Kakamega’s Cedrik Konzolo, Jack Songwa, Julius Oketch, and Allan Muhando — who finished second and third respectively.

Cwinyaai attributed their success to playing regularly on Kenyan golf courses as well as exposure to international competitions.

“What we did this year was to strategise very well. We have been playing in a lot more Kenyan tournaments and are now used to the greens and the fairways. The team is well experienced because if you see Peace and Martha were just from Morocco where she competed in the All Africa Games. It’s a well-deserved win however much the competition was tough,” he said.  

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the bank’s Group Director Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gichuru said the competition can only get better in the coming years.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It has been another exciting tour that we have seen 3000 participants take part in, traversing 5 East African countries, over 26 golf courses and 15 counties in Kenya. We appreciate everyone who has come on board to make sure this is a success, and we are looking forward to having a more revamped and bigger event next time,” Gichuru said.

The winning team walked away with Ksh 1 million and a spot at next year’s Magical Kenya Ladies Open (MGKLO) in Vipingo Ridge.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved