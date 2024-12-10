Salah strike sends Liverpool into Uefa Champions League last 16

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GIRONA, Spain, December 10 – Liverpool are all but through to the Champions League last 16 after Mohamed Salah’s penalty clinched victory at Girona.

Arne Slot’s side were gifted a second-half spot-kick when former Manchester United and Everton midfielder Donny van de Beek caught Luis Diaz’s heel in the penalty area.

Salah dispatched his penalty with ease, sending Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga the wrong way to net his 46th Champions League goal.

Returning visiting goalkeeper Allison Becker made a handful of good saves as Liverpool continued their perfect start to this season’s Champions League, and the Reds will be assured of a top-eight finish – sending them straight into the last 16 – if they get a point from their final two fixtures in the league phase.

Liverpool – who lead the league-phase table – would also be guaranteed a top-eight finish if other results this week go their way.

The Reds face Lille away and PSV Eindhoven at home in January.

They have won six out of six Champions League matches this season and have already secured a place in the knockout phase play-offs – the round before the last 16.

Allison returns and Salah keeps firing

Allison had not played since pulling his hamstring in a win at Crystal Palace on 5 October.

Stand-in stopper Caoimhin Kelleher had largely impressed when he deputised, though was at fault for Newcastle’s late equaliser in a 3-3 draw in the Reds’ last match last Wednesday.

Brazil’s Allison was brought straight back into the starting XI and was made good saves to deny Bryan Gil, Miguel Gutierrez and Yaser Asprilla in the first half, before the 32-year-old kept out Arnaut Danjuma from a tight angle in the second.

Former Manchester United defender Daley Blind also had a good chance in the first half but mis-hit Gutierrez’s cross when unmarked in the area.

As for Liverpool, Joe Gomez had an early header tipped over and Darwin Nunez was denied when one-on-one in the first half by Gazzaniga.

Against a Girona team who have lost five of their six matches in the Champions League this season, it was predictably Salah who made the difference as he so often does for Liverpool.

The Egypt forward has now scored 13 goals in 16 games in all competitions, and seven in his past six.

Liverpool have now won 16 of their past 18 matches (two draws) since losing to Nottingham Forest on 14 September.