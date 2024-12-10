Salah strike sends Liverpool into Uefa Champions League last 16 - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Liverpool players celebrate against Girona. PHOTO/LIVERPOOL FC X

English Premiership

Salah strike sends Liverpool into Uefa Champions League last 16

Published

GIRONA, Spain, December 10 – Liverpool are all but through to the Champions League last 16 after Mohamed Salah’s penalty clinched victory at Girona.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Arne Slot’s side were gifted a second-half spot-kick when former Manchester United and Everton midfielder Donny van de Beek caught Luis Diaz’s heel in the penalty area.

Salah dispatched his penalty with ease, sending Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga the wrong way to net his 46th Champions League goal.

Returning visiting goalkeeper Allison Becker made a handful of good saves as Liverpool continued their perfect start to this season’s Champions League, and the Reds will be assured of a top-eight finish – sending them straight into the last 16 – if they get a point from their final two fixtures in the league phase.

Liverpool – who lead the league-phase table – would also be guaranteed a top-eight finish if other results this week go their way.

The Reds face Lille away and PSV Eindhoven at home in January.

They have won six out of six Champions League matches this season and have already secured a place in the knockout phase play-offs – the round before the last 16.

Allison returns and Salah keeps firing

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Allison had not played since pulling his hamstring in a win at Crystal Palace on 5 October.

Stand-in stopper Caoimhin Kelleher had largely impressed when he deputised, though was at fault for Newcastle’s late equaliser in a 3-3 draw in the Reds’ last match last Wednesday.

Brazil’s Allison was brought straight back into the starting XI and was made good saves to deny Bryan Gil, Miguel Gutierrez and Yaser Asprilla in the first half, before the 32-year-old kept out Arnaut Danjuma from a tight angle in the second.

Former Manchester United defender Daley Blind also had a good chance in the first half but mis-hit Gutierrez’s cross when unmarked in the area.

As for Liverpool, Joe Gomez had an early header tipped over and Darwin Nunez was denied when one-on-one in the first half by Gazzaniga.

Against a Girona team who have lost five of their six matches in the Champions League this season, it was predictably Salah who made the difference as he so often does for Liverpool.

The Egypt forward has now scored 13 goals in 16 games in all competitions, and seven in his past six.

Liverpool have now won 16 of their past 18 matches (two draws) since losing to Nottingham Forest on 14 September.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved