Former England rugby star feared dead in flood

NORTHUMBRIA, United Kingdom, December 10 – Police fear former England rugby international Tom Voyce has died after he went missing in an area of Northumberland which was flooded during Storm Darragh.

Northumbria Police began its search on Sunday lunchtime when the 43-year-old did not return home from an evening with friends.

It is suspected Mr Voyce attempted to cross Abberwick Ford, near Alnwick, in his car which was then pulled along by the current of the river.

Officers have since recovered the vehicle, but a force spokesperson said: “It is believed in his attempts to escape he has been swept away and tragically died.”

Specialist officers from the Northumbria Police’s Marine Section, the National Police Air Service, drones and dog handlers were all deployed in the search.

Volunteers from the two Mountain Rescue teams based in Northumberland have also been assisting, alongside Mr Voyce’s family and friends.

His wife Anna and his family expressed their gratitude for all the help and support from police, friends and the local community.

Ch Supt Helena Barron said: “This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are very much with Tom’s loved ones at this time.

“Our searches continue but we are dealing with very challenging circumstances in trying to recover Tom.

“This is down to the conditions, including the river flow and the level being significantly heightened due to the exceptionally heavy rain we experienced over the weekend.”

A team from Northumberland Fire Service secured Mr Voyce’s car to the riverbank, but the brigade has since been stood down from the search.

Mr Voyce, from Truro in Cornwall, was capped nine times for England from 2001 until 2006.

He played for Wasps, Bath and Gloucester before retiring from the sport in 2013, and has been living in Alnwick since 2020.

In a statement England Rugby said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Tom Voyce at this extremely challenging time.”

Gloucester Rugby added: “It is desperately sad to hear the distressing news regarding our former player and friend, Tom Voyce.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tom’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”