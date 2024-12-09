‘Shujaa will be scary to play against next year-‘ co-captain Asati vows

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 9 – National men’s rugby 7s co-captain Samuel Asati promises that Shujaa will be a different breed next year as they work on their weakness between now and then.

Asati says they want to take their game a notch higher as they continue with their World Rugby 7s Series campaign on January 24-26 in Perth, Australia.

“Of course, when we go back home the first thing is to recover as per usual protocols. Then afterwards, the focus is on the things we have lacked in our game. Previously, we had a short time to prepare and that’s why we have performed the way we have in these two legs. We now have a longer time to prepare and so we will not have any excuses from now on,” Asati said.

Shujaa finished seventh in the second leg of the Series in Cape Town, closing out their campaign with an inspiring 32-17 win over Great Britain at the DHL Stadium.

It followed on from their 10th place finish at the first leg in Dubai where they went down 7-15 to Uruguay in the ninth-place playoff.

It has been a campaign filled with memorable moments for coach Kelvin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s charges who returned to the World Series with a bang, narrowly losing 24-19 to France in their first match in Dubai.

They then outclassed fellow Africans, Boks, 22-17 in their next encounter but undid all their good work with a 31-14 loss to Australia in their final Pool A match.

In South Africa, Shujaa exerted revenge on the Australians, winning 19-12 before narrowly falling 14-7 to Spain.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They then lost 26-14 to Argentina in the fifth place playoff semi-final leaving them in contention for seventh place.

“So far so good; we have somewhat improved from Dubai. There are a number of boxes we have ticked. Even when we have lost, it has not been by a big margin; that goes to show the growth we are making as a team. Considering it’s the first outing for most of the boys, I am quite happy and proud of them,” the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) player said.

Shujaa are looking to survive relegation from the top tier in what is proving to be a cutthroat competition at the high table of rugby 7s.