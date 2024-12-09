Premier League official Coote sacked after investigation - Capital Sports
The video features comments about Liverpool's game with Burnley in July 2020, which David Coote refereed

English Premiership

Premier League official Coote sacked after investigation

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 9 – Premier League official David Coote has been sacked by referees’ body the PGMOL following a “thorough investigation” into his conduct.

Coote, 42, was suspended by the PGMOL (the Professional Game Match Officials Limited) on 11 November pending a full investigation after a video allegedly showing him making derogatory comments about Liverpool and the club’s former manager Jurgen Klopp was circulated on social media.

A further investigation was opened two days later after the Sun published photos it says were taken during this summer’s European Championship, alleging that they appear to show Coote sniffing a white powder through a rolled up US bank note.

The PGMOL said Coote’s actions made his position “untenable”.

“David Coote’s actions were found to be in serious breach of the provisions of his employment contract,” the PGMOL said.

“Supporting David Coote continues to be important to us and we remain committed to his welfare.”

Coote has the right to appeal the decision to terminate his employment.

The Football Association has also been investigating allegations that Coote discussed giving a yellow card before a Championship match between Leeds and West Brom in 2019.

Coote denied any wrongdoing and said the allegation was “false and defamatory”.

The contents of the report have not been verified by the BBC.

More to follow.

