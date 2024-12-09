Kitaka FC, Fire Rangers crowned Mama Haki Peace Cup champions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – The inaugural Mama Haki Foundation Peace Cup concluded over the weekend at the historic Mwahima Stadium in Likoni, Mombasa County.

The event was graced by government officials and national leaders, including the tournament’s patron, Senator Miraj Abdillahi, flanked by ODM Deputy Party Leader Senator Godfrey Osostsi, Senator Raphael Chimera, and Senator Karen Nyamu, who underscored the tournament’s significance in promoting regional development and peace-building initiatives.

During the awards ceremony, Senator Miraj Abdillahi emphasized the tournament’s broader social impact.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our commitment to nurturing grassroots football talent in the Coast Region. We envisage building lasting peace in Mombasa County through sports and engaging the youth in meaningful activities; it is time to end the juvenile gangs that have made peace elusive in the greater coastal region,” said Miraj.

The one-month tournament showcased the region’s finest football talent while promoting peace and youth development in the coastal region.

Thousands of enthusiastic soccer fans witnessed a thrilling double-header finale featuring men’s and women’s divisions.

Kitaka FC demonstrated exceptional skill in the men’s category, commanding a 4-0 victory over Vimbwanga FC.

The women’s fixture saw an equally exciting match, with Fire Rangers emerging victorious over Likoni Starlets in a nail-biting penalty shootout that ended 4-3.

Senator Godfrey Osostsi commended the participants for their exemplary sportsmanship and skill throughout the tournament, highlighting how the Mama Haki Peace Cup catalyzes peace and development in the Mombasa region.

“The tournament’s success in bringing together communities and promoting youth engagement through sports has set a promising precedent for future editions; I laud Mama Haki Foundation for this noble initiative,” said Osostsi.

The total prize purse was Kes 560,000, with the men’s winner receiving Kes 200,000 and runners-up 100,000, while the third and fourth place winners were awarded 50,000 and 25,000 KES, respectively.

For teams featured in the competition, the women’s teams were awarded KES 100,000, 50,000, 25,000, and 10,000 cumulatively, recognizing their achievements and encouraging continued participation in organized sports.

All 72 participating teams received soccer balls and kits, while the overall four winners(men and women) received trophies and medals during the colorful prize-giving ceremony.

The tournament featured a round-robin group stage, knockout rounds, and exceptional performances across both divisions.

Fire Rangers secured their place in the women’s finals with a decisive 5-1 victory over Migombani Queens, while Likoni Starlets advanced by defeating Zarika Starlets with a narrow 1-0 win.

In the men’s bracket, Kitaka FC demonstrated dominance with a 3-0 victory over Peru FC. At the same time, Vimbwanga FC emerged victorious in a thrilling semi-final against Damac in a post-match penalty, winning 5-3.

The Mama Haki Foundation Peace Cup has become more than a sporting event. It represents a comprehensive approach to community development, combining athletic excellence with peace-building initiatives.