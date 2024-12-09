Hamilton ‘finished on a high’ with Mercedes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Lewis Hamilton said he was happy his time with Mercedes “finished on a high” after what he described as “a really turbulent year”.

The seven-time champion brought to an end his 12 years with Mercedes with a fourth-place finish after starting 16th on the grid in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“It has been probably the longest year of my life, knowing from the beginning I was leaving,” Hamilton said.

“It’s like a relationship that you’ve told whoever the counterpart is you’re leaving but you’re living together for a year. Lots of ups and downs but we finished on a high today.”

Hamilton, 39, leaves Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025 after 12 years with Mercedes that was both the longest and most successful team-driver combination in F1 history.

He passed team-mate George Russell on the final lap to clinch fourth place and then celebrated by doing doughnuts on the pit straight, before climbing out of his car, crouching beside it and spending some moments with his thoughts.

“Each moment I have known it was one of the last and it has been really clear and really hard to let go,” Hamilton said.

“When I stopped the car. I wanted to embrace the moment. Representing Mercedes has been the greatest moment of my life. Just giving thanks, my own spirit for not giving up, everyone the power to have built that car. I am proud of everyone.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Hamilton has won two races in 2024 – his first victories since the 2021 campaign in which he controversially lost out on a record eighth drivers’ title at the final race of the season.

But he has also had difficult weekends, including in Qatar a week before Abu Dhabi, when he finished 12th.

He added: “We’ve definitely had ups and downs but what’s come through is there has been real love.

“The board members who have stood by and supported me all these years, who were upset at the beginning, but today were saying you will always be part of the family. It just shows there is a lot of love between us.”

For his final three years with Mercedes, Hamilton has been partnered by fellow Briton Russell, who finished 22 points ahead of him in the drivers’ championship.

Russell, 26, said: “I felt like it was quite a fitting way to finish with Lewis, to be one second apart after these years, I am happy he had a great weekend. He deserved it.

“I have learned so much from Lewis as a driver and a person. I am proud to have had these years.”

Russell, who will be partnered by 18-year-old Italian rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli in 2025, said Hamilton had taught him a lot about how to behave as a role model.

“I recognise from Lewis that we all have this platform and we have to use it correctly. It has become even more apparent to me with my young nieces and nephews watching TikTok and Netflix.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“How you deal with the victories and losses you inspire the young kids.

“The biggest life lesson I have learned from him is that, even if you really want to express something, there are hundreds of millions of people watching, and the way you do it is super-important.”

Reflecting on the 12 years together, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said: “It creates attachment, trust and those values in this day and age are rare and that’s why it is a period of time we will always hold close to our hearts.”