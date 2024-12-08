Shujaa fall to Argentina in fifth place playoff semi at Cape Town 7s - Capital Sports
Shujaa in action at Dubai World Rugby 7s Series. PHOTO/JONATHAN BILASO

Rugby

Shujaa fall to Argentina in fifth place playoff semi at Cape Town 7s

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, December 8 – The national men’s rugby 7s team went down 14-26 to Argentina in the fifth place playoff semi-final of the Cape Town 7s at the DHL Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Shujaa drew first blood at the start of the match through Patrick Odongo’s try off a linebreak before Nygel Amaitsa stepped up to add the extras.

Kevin Wekesa then put coach Kelvin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s charges in seventh heaven, touching down over the white chalk for a 12-0 lead.

Amaitsa once again converted successfully to extend the advantage.

However, the immediate former Cape Town 7s champions replied four minutes later via a try from German Schulz, dusting himself up to convert successfully between the posts.

Matias Osadczuk then levelled the scores at the stroke of halftime, Luciano Gonzalez converting successfully.

A minute after the restart, the Kenyans suffered a setback after Wekesa was condemned to the sin bin for an unsportsmanship play.

The Latin Americans capitalised on the one-man advantage to score their third try through Agustin Fraca albeit Gonzalez’s attempted conversion flew wide of the posts.

However, Facundo Pueyrredon extended their advantage via another try in the ninth minute as Tobias Wade converted successfully for the extras.

Kenya will now hope to close their campaign on a high when they face Great Britain on Sunday evening in the 7th place playoff.

The Britons lost 17-21 to New Zealand in the other fifth place playoff semi-final.  

