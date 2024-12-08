Jokic records career-high 56 points but Nuggets lose to Wizards - Capital Sports
Jokic records career-high 56 points but Nuggets lose to Wizards

Published

DENVER, United States, December 8 – Nikola Jokic’s career-high 56 points was not enough to seal victory for the Denver Nuggets as they lost 113-122 to the Washington Wizards.

Three-time MVP Jokic recorded the second-most points in a game in the league’s history – behind David Thompson’s 73-point performance in 1978.

But the Wizards, who led from the first half, were able to hold off the Nuggets and Jokic to end their 16-game losing streak at the Capital One Arena.

Wizards shooting guard Jordan Poole scored 39 points and hit a career-high nine three-pointers, while Justin Champagnie scored 23 points and Jonas Valanciunas finished on 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

The Wizards, who had not won since 30 October, were without Alexandre Sarr, while the Nuggets travelled to Washington without injured Jamal Murray (hamstring) and Aaron Gordon (calf).

In addition to scoring 56 points, Serb Jokic also added 16 rebounds and eight assists.

His career-high tally comes two days after he surpassed NBA legend Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson on the all-time list for triple-doubles with 139 – the third-most in the league’s history.

The defeat leaves the Nuggets ninth in the Western Conference, having lost 10 of their 21 matches.

Elsewhere, Evan Mobley scored a career-high 41 points for the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers in a 116-102 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

The Memphis Grizzlies beat reigning champions the Boston Celtics, the Detroit Pistons overcame the New York Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks claimed victory over the Raptors in Toronto.

In this article:
