Ingebrigtsen wins European cross country title

ANTALYA, Turkey, December 8 – Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen cruised to victory at the European Cross Country Championships in Turkey to claim the men’s senior title for the third time in four years.

The 24-year-old Olympic 5,000m champion chose not to compete in the event last year but reclaimed his crown with a dominant performance at Dokuma Park in Antalya.

He pulled away from the field in the final lap to win in a time of 22 minutes 16 seconds, eight seconds ahead of Italian Yemaneberhan Crippa in second place, while Spain’s Thierry Ndikumwenayo was third.

Rory Leonard was the first Briton across the line in ninth place, which helped to clinch bronze in the men’s team standings.

Kate Axford was 10th to help the British team claim silver in the women’s senior race, which was won by Italy’s Nadia Battocletti, while the GB team claimed bronze in the inaugural mixed relay.

Will Barnicoat defended his title in the men’s under-23s, finishing ahead of Northern Ireland’s Nicholas Griggs, with team-mate David Stone third.

GB’s Phoebe Anderson claimed the women’s U23s title, while Innes Fitzgerald and Jess Bailey took gold and silver respectively in the women’s U20s and George Couttie finished second in the men’s U20s race.