Ingebrigtsen wins European cross country title - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen celebrates victory in Munich

Athletics

Ingebrigtsen wins European cross country title

Published

ANTALYA, Turkey, December 8 – Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen cruised to victory at the European Cross Country Championships in Turkey to claim the men’s senior title for the third time in four years.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 24-year-old Olympic 5,000m champion chose not to compete in the event last year but reclaimed his crown with a dominant performance at Dokuma Park in Antalya.

He pulled away from the field in the final lap to win in a time of 22 minutes 16 seconds, eight seconds ahead of Italian Yemaneberhan Crippa in second place, while Spain’s Thierry Ndikumwenayo was third.

Rory Leonard was the first Briton across the line in ninth place, which helped to clinch bronze in the men’s team standings.

Kate Axford was 10th to help the British team claim silver in the women’s senior race, which was won by Italy’s Nadia Battocletti, while the GB team claimed bronze in the inaugural mixed relay.

Will Barnicoat defended his title in the men’s under-23s, finishing ahead of Northern Ireland’s Nicholas Griggs, with team-mate David Stone third.

GB’s Phoebe Anderson claimed the women’s U23s title, while Innes Fitzgerald and Jess Bailey took gold and silver respectively in the women’s U20s and George Couttie finished second in the men’s U20s race.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved